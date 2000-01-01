Who is Faustina?

"The graces I grant you are not for you alone, but for a great number of other souls as well."

Far from being attention-seeking, Faustina did everything she could to hide what was happening to her. Yet, her secretive behavior caused confusion among the other nuns, provoking many to mock and scorn her. If attention was her goal, Faustina was getting the wrong kind of it.

​

But was she delusional? All signs said no. First of all, Faustina, herself, thought she could be delusional. She willingly submitted herself to a psychological evaluation to determine her mental state. Not only was she proven to be of sound mind, but when her writings were scrutinized by experts, they found them to contain perfect theology, beyond what the greatest scholars could have written. These messages--coming from a nearly uneducated woman--were not delusions. In fact, they could only be from God.