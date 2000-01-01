Forgiving the Unforgivable
"The greater the sinner, the greater the right he has to My mercy."
Every single one of us have done things we regret. Many of us have done things that we fear are unforgivable.
Nothing is unforgivable.
Jesus knew the guilt and emotional anguish we would face in our times, so He appeared to a young Polish nun in the 1930's, telling her to write down just how lavishly He wants to forgive us. Explore her diary to find more passages such as these:
"My daughter, write about My mercy towards tormented souls. Souls that make an appeal to My mercy delight Me. To such souls I grant even more graces than they ask. I cannot punish even the greatest sinner if he makes an appeal to My compassion, but on the contrary, I justify him in My unfathomable and inscrutable mercy."
"The greater the sinner, the greater the right he has to My mercy. My mercy is confirmed in every work of My hands. He who trusts in My mercy will not perish, for all his affairs are Mine, and his enemies will be shattered at the base of My footstool."
"My Heart overflows with great mercy for souls, and especially for poor sinners. If only they could understand that I am the best of Fathers to them and that it is for them that the Blood and Water flowed from My Heart as from a fount overflowing with mercy."
"My daughter, write that the greater the misery of a soul, the greater its right to My mercy; [urge] all souls to trust in the unfathomable abyss of My mercy, because I want to save them all."
Of course, we can only be forgiven if we're sorry. But it's easy to be sorry when you realize how much Jesus loves you:
"Distrust on the part of souls is tearing at my insides...I desire trust from My creatures. Encourage souls to place great trust in My fathomless mercy. Let the weak, sinful soul have no fear to approach Me, for even if it had more sins than there are grains of sand in the world, all would be drowned in the unmeasurable depths of My mercy."