Forgiving the Unforgivable

"The greater the sinner, the greater the right he has to My mercy."

Every single one of us have done things we regret. Many of us have done things that we fear are unforgivable.

​

Nothing is unforgivable.

​

Jesus knew the guilt and emotional anguish we would face in our times, so He appeared to a young Polish nun in the 1930's, telling her to write down just how lavishly He wants to forgive us. Explore her diary to find more passages such as these:

​

"My daughter, write about My mercy towards tormented souls. Souls that make an appeal to My mercy delight Me. To such souls I grant even more graces than they ask. I cannot punish even the greatest sinner if he makes an appeal to My compassion, but on the contrary, I justify him in My unfathomable and inscrutable mercy."