Find True Peace
"Tell aching mankind to snuggle close to My Merciful Heart, and I will fill it with peace."
These words were spoken by Jesus.
It was April of1937, and His listener was a simple, uneducated young woman--a nun--named Sister Faustina. He spoke them nearly 100 years ago, and yet they're the exact words humanity needs most today.
Of course, it would seem crazy to believe Jesus spoke to someone in modern times without proof.
But there is proof.
"Mankind will not have peace until it turns with trust to My mercy."
Forget that the woman Jesus spoke to was a nun of incredible holiness, and that in the year 2000 she was canonized Saint Faustina, the first saint of the new millenium.
Forget that the diary she wrote has been translated into over 20 languages, and that it contains multiple prophetic messages that have already come to pass.
Forget the thousands of miracles that have been attributed to the promises contained in that diary.
That proof is nothing compared to the proof you can experience for yourself, right now.
"When a soul approaches Me with trust, I fill it with such an abundance of graces that it cannot contain them..."
The proof is trust in Jesus. And you don't need to be a Christian to put it to the test. It might sound too simple to be true, but this practice is having inexplicable effects on people around the world every day.
For the sake of the experiment, just tell Jesus you trust Him, even if you don't feel like it. Say it from your heart, the best you can.
If you can't do it right now, give it a shot later today. But do it.
You will experience peace.