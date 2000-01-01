Find True Peace

"Tell aching mankind to snuggle close to My Merciful Heart, and I will fill it with peace."

These words were spoken by Jesus.

​

It was April of1937, and His listener was a simple, uneducated young woman--a nun--named Sister Faustina. He spoke them nearly 100 years ago, and yet they're the exact words humanity needs most today.

​

Of course, it would seem crazy to believe Jesus spoke to someone in modern times without proof.

​

But there is proof.