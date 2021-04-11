How to Receive the Promised Graces

To experience these promises, Jesus asked that we receive Holy Communion on Divine Mercy Sunday in a state of grace.​ But if you're not a Baptized Catholic, you are NOT excluded from receiving blessings on this day. Jesus, Himself tell us in the Bible: "No one who comes to Me shall ever be hungry, no one who believes in Me shall ever thirst. No one who comes will I ever reject." John 6:35-37



And so, non-Catholics are asked to:

​

1) Sincerely Repent: Confess your sins from your heart, trusting in Christ's Mercy and His desire to forgive you.​

​​

2) Make an Act of Spiritual Communion: Express your desire to be One with Jesus—to be in Communion with Him. Do so with the greatest trust you can muster, since Jesus told Faustina, "I am making Myself dependent upon your trust: if your trust is great, then My generosity will be without limit."

​

If you're Catholic, Jesus has asked that you:



1) Go to Confession: It's best to go as close to Divine Mercy Sunday as possible, but going sometime during Lent will suffice.​

​​

2) Be in a State of Grace: If you've gone to Confession during Lent but have committed a mortal sin since then, you will need to go to Confession again before Divine Mercy Sunday.

​

3) Receive Holy Communion with the Intention of Obtaining the Promised Grace

​

If you have trustingly performed these three items, you will now be granted complete forgiveness of your sins and the punishments due to them. Jesus promised it!