Divine Mercy Sunday
April 11, 2021: The Greatest Day of the Year?
In the early 1930’s, Jesus appeared to a young nun named Faustina, giving her messages for all mankind. Fearing she was delusional, Faustina only recorded the messages because she was asked to by her religious superiors.
Far from being unstable, however, Faustina easily passed all psychological examinations, and was known for her great humility and holiness. After her death, her diary was intensely scrutinized—and the messages within were found to be legitimate. Since then, millions of copies have been published in over 20 languages.
But what about Divine Mercy Sunday?
The "Feast of Mercy"
At over 600 pages, her diary contained many themes, but above all, Jesus wanted mankind to know about His unfathomable Mercy--His desire to forgive all of our sins. To highlight this desire, He asked for an entire day to be set apart to experience His Mercy. He mentioned this "Feast of Mercy" to St. Faustina 14 different times.
In April of 2000, Pope John Paul II made this desire a reality when he established the very first Divine Mercy Sunday. Not coincidentally, Sister Faustina was canonized Saint Faustina on this very same day. Divine Mercy Sunday has been celebrated ever since, always on the Sunday after Easter.
So Why is it Such a Big Deal?
On Divine Mercy Sunday, not only does Jesus want to forgive us all of our sins, but He also wants to remove all of the punishments that we have coming to us because of them. This is an unfathomable grace, and it's only offered on this one day each year. He told Faustina:
"[W]hoever approaches the Fount of Life on this day will be granted complete remission of sins and punishment."
"On that day the very depths of My tender mercy are open. I pour out a whole ocean of graces upon those souls who approach the Fount of My mercy."
How to Receive the Promised Graces
To experience these promises, Jesus asked that we receive Holy Communion on Divine Mercy Sunday in a state of grace. But if you're not a Baptized Catholic, you are NOT excluded from receiving blessings on this day. Jesus, Himself tell us in the Bible: "No one who comes to Me shall ever be hungry, no one who believes in Me shall ever thirst. No one who comes will I ever reject." John 6:35-37
And so, non-Catholics are asked to:
1) Sincerely Repent: Confess your sins from your heart, trusting in Christ's Mercy and His desire to forgive you.
2) Make an Act of Spiritual Communion: Express your desire to be One with Jesus—to be in Communion with Him. Do so with the greatest trust you can muster, since Jesus told Faustina, "I am making Myself dependent upon your trust: if your trust is great, then My generosity will be without limit."
If you're Catholic, Jesus has asked that you:
1) Go to Confession: It's best to go as close to Divine Mercy Sunday as possible, but going sometime during Lent will suffice.
2) Be in a State of Grace: If you've gone to Confession during Lent but have committed a mortal sin since then, you will need to go to Confession again before Divine Mercy Sunday.
3) Receive Holy Communion with the Intention of Obtaining the Promised Grace
If you have trustingly performed these three items, you will now be granted complete forgiveness of your sins and the punishments due to them. Jesus promised it!
This Day is for You
Don't be fooled into thinking that these promises are just for "holy" people. This day is specifically for sinners. Jesus was extremely adamant about it:
"I desire that the Feast of Mercy be a refuge and shelter for all souls, and especially for poor sinners."
"Let the greatest sinners place their trust in My mercy. They have the right before others to trust in the abyss of My mercy. My daughter, write about my mercy towards tormented souls. Souls that make an appeal to My mercy delight me. To such souls I grant even more graces than they ask."
"The greater the sinner, the greater the right he has to My mercy."
"My Heart overflows with great mercy for souls, and especially for poor sinners. If only they could understand that I am the best of Fathers to them..."
Bring this Hope to Others
Jesus wants His message of Mercy known so much, that He gave marvelous promises to those who would share it:
"Do whatever is in your power to spread devotion to my Mercy. I will make up for what you lack...Souls who spread the honor of My mercy I shield through their entire lives as a tender mother her infant, and at the hour of death I will not be a Judge for them, but the Merciful Savior."
Please share this message with as many people as you can.
A Note on Confession
Please. Do not let embarrassment prevent you from going to Confession. Priests are in the business of hearing every type of sin imaginable. They will not be surprised by anything you have to tell them.
If your local church is not having confessions before Divine Mercy Sunday, you can call any priest at any parish near you, and ask if he can meet with you to hear your confession. It's worth it. Click here to find churches near you.
Forget how to go to Confession? Check out one of these helpful Confession Guides.