The Hour of Great Mercy

Perhaps the most lavish of Jesus's promises regards the Hour of Great Mercy, 3 O'Clock in the afternoon:

​

"In this hour, I will refuse nothing to the soul that makes a request of Me in virtue of My Passion."

​

"In this hour you can obtain everything for yourself and for others for the asking; it was the hour of grace for the whole world--mercy triumphed over justice."

​

"As often as you hear the clock strike the third hour, immerse yourself completely in My mercy, adoring and glorifying it; invoke it's omnipotence for the whole world, and particularly for poor sinners; for at that moment mercy was opened wide for every soul."

​

It couldn't be any easier. Try it the next time it strikes 3 pm, or any time during the 3 o'clock hour. Jesus was a real man who truly existed in history, and who died a terrible death. Imagine His suffering and how abandoned He must have felt. Through the power of His suffering, you can ask Him to heal you and your family. If you do this with love and trust, He promises that you can "obtain everything for yourself and others for the asking." So ask.