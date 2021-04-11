Divine Mercy COVID Q&A

Q. Aren't I supposed to go to Confession and receive Holy Communion to receive the graces of Divine Mercy Sunday? Can I even celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday this year when I don't have access to the sacraments? ​ A. Yes! You should celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday on April 11, 2021, more than ever before. The Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception (the publishers of the Diary of St. Faustina) encourage the following: ​ Please remember that the extraordinary grace of Divine Mercy Sunday is available to you on that day by receiving Holy Communion in a state of grace. Consider going to Confession prior to Easter, so as not to overwhelm your local parish on Divine Mercy Sunday. ​ ...[I]f that is not possible, please remember that you can obtain the graces available on this day by receiving Jesus in your heart with great longing and love — also known as making an act of Spiritual Communion. God will give you all the graces you need because of your great trust in Him. God does not abandon anyone. He is especially close to the broken-hearted and those bound by disease, sin, despair, loneliness, or physical handicaps.

​ Q. What if I'm not Catholic? Can I receive the graces of Divine Mercy Sunday? ​ A. Don't worry, even if you're not a Baptized Catholic, you are NOT excluded from receiving blessings on this day. Jesus, Himself tell us in the Gospel of John that: "No one who comes to Me shall ever be hungry, no one who believes in Me shall ever thirst. No one who comes will I ever reject." (John 6:35-37) ​ Non-Catholics are asked to do two things: 1) Sincerely Repent: Humbly confess your sins, trusting in Christ's Mercy and His desire to forgive you. ​ ​​2) Make an Act of Spiritual Communion: Sincerely express your desire to be One with Jesus—to be in Communion with Him. Do so with the greatest trust you can muster, since Jesus said, "I am making Myself dependent upon your trust: if your trust is great, then My generosity will be without limit." (Diary, 548).